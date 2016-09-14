Church group’s afternoon fun

St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows enjoyed their first Friendship Month event recently, welcoming guests with a delicious afternoon tea at the United Reformed Church in St Helens.

Julie Webster, Oddfellows’ social organiser said: “We had a wonderful afternoon together and enjoyed welcoming some new faces to our friendly group. Goes to show how much fun you can have with a simple pot of tea in the company of friends.”

The local Society runs regular, inexpensive social events in both St Helens and Warrington, as well as day trips and short breaks further afield.

“Every second Monday of the month we get crafty, welcoming keen crafters of all abilities the opportunity to brush up on their skills and share tips in good company,” Julie added.

The Oddfellows is also offering a chance to win a luxury afternoon tea for two and £100 spending money in a free prize draw on its campaign website at www.friendshipmonth.com.

To find out more and get involved with other events call Julie on 01744 895 536 or email julie.webster@oddfellows.co.uk. Stay up to date: www.facebook.com/Oddfellows.StHandW