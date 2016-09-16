‘Britain’s favourite psychic’ comes to St Helens

World-renowned psychic and star of TV’s Psychic Sally On the Road, Sally Morgan will be amazing audiences in St Helens with her sensational live show.

The nation’s favourite medium, Sally Morgan is back on the road and better than ever with her most jaw-dropping show yet - Call Me Psychic - wowing sell-out crowds across the land as she displays her amazing psychic abilities.

She will be performing at St Helens Theatre Royal on Wednesday, September 28.

An ordinary woman with an extraordinary gift, Sally believes that she has been able to communicate with people beyond the grave.

Throughout her career Sally has built up an extensive client list to include high profile celebrities. Once a “best-kept secret” she is now referred to as “Britain’s best-loved psychic.”

Her successful TV series Psychic Sally On the Road, which ran for three series, continues to be shown across the world.

Sally is also a best­selling author with several books under her belt, with the most recent Call Me Psychic documenting her tumultuous journey to superstardom and the triumphs and tragedies she’s faced on the way.

After a headline-grabbing 2015, Sally is back where she belongs in front of live audiences, sharing her remarkable gift in a show which is unique to every venue.

Funny, entertaining, sometimes heart-breaking, often controversial; *Call Me Psychic* marks her ninth year of touring.

Sally said: “I love being on the road, reaching out to my fans and comforting people about life after death. Every night when I’m on stage, amazing things happen and it’s a privilege to be able to pass on messages of love and comfort to the people I share my gift with.”

Sally’s infectiously fun and down-to-earth personality often leaves audiences in fits of laughter, bringing a refreshing twist to the work of mediums. Sally hopes that people will leave feeling enlightened and more open-minded about the thought of an afterlife.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “This is a fantastic and unique evening out not to be missed. Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action!”

The show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment. Find out more about Psychic Sally at www.sallymorgan.tv

For more information on St Helens Theatre Royal visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Psychic Sally - Call Me Psychic 2016. Tickets are priced £24.