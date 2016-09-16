Bowie’s story comes to Theatre Royal

Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Thin White Duke, Major Tom ... just some of the many personas of David Bowie which all have one thing in common, they delivered the most memorable, inspiring and lasting songs of a generation.

Songs from all eras of David Bowie’s celebrated career will be performed to perfection in Starman – The David Bowie Story - a highly charged show coming to St Helens Theatre Royal on Saturday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

Starman

From Rebel Rebel to China Girl, Let’s Dance to Young Americans. Ashes to Ashes, Life On Mars, Changes, Heroes, Sound And Vision, Golden Years, Absolute Beginners, enjoy all the best Bowie hits from the finest musicians and singers combined with an amazing performance from theatre stage star Michael King.

Throw in big screen audio visual footage plus various costume changes and you have an awesome show taking the audience on a ‘Fantastic Voyage’ of Bowie hits.

Starman is not only the ultimate tribute to a legend, but also a highly entertaining, emotional and thought provoking musical celebration that you will want to see again and again.

Chantelle Nolan, theatre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome this show to St Helens as it is not only the ultimate tribute to the music and legend of David Bowie but a real treat for Bowie fans as well as those who are Absolute Beginners to his music.”

So make sure you book your tickets now!