Acclaimed ballet company returns to St Helens

Classical ballet takes centre stage soon when the highly acclaimed Vienna Festival Ballet Company returns to the Theatre Royal, St Helens on Wednesday 5 October at 7pm.

The company, whose previous performances include The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake, aims to provide the great classical ballets to theatres nationwide, for audiences of all ages.

And now the talented company will perform of one of the world’s best loved classical ballets, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

Vienna Festival Ballet will commence a UK tour from October to December 2016, with their original production of the timeless fairy-tale Snow White, based on the traditional Brothers’ Grimm story.

Snow White’s journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror, and a poisoned apple, in pursuit of her Prince Charming will dazzle the whole family.

Choreographed by Barry McGrath, and set to an array of orchestrated pieces by composers including Faris and Gounod, the music was specially written for VFB’s production of Snow White.

This new but classically rendered ballet was well received in the UK for the first time in 2013, described by the Burnley Express as ‘stunning…I don’t want to come back to earth’.

Returning by popular demand, Vienna Festival Ballet’s Snow White promises to be a delightful treat for all the family whether you’re a fan or experiencing ballet for the very first time, and offers an ideal opportunity to introduce children to the beauty of ballet.

Celebrated Austrian dancer Peter Mallek founded the company after his illustrious career as a dancer of international renown, in 1980.

Now in their 37th year of producing quality ballet productions, the company continues to experience remarkable success and perform great classical ballets all over the world.

VFB are known for their beautiful and lavish hand-made costumes as well as their commitment to bringing the greatest classical ballets to the widest possible audience.

Their productions have all the elegance and extravagance associated with the best of ballet.

Notable for the continued freshness and strength of their dancing casts, VFB attract highly talented dancers from all over the world.