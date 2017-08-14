Yates’ verdict: Saints v Hull

Pride is often followed by a fall - something Saints discovered to their considerable cost as they blew a golden opportunity of claiming third spot in the Super 8s.

The feeling of deep satisfaction and pleasure which was derived from the previous week’s 26-12 demolition of league leaders Castleford Tigers at the Jungle was replaced by an air of gloom and doom after losing 8-6 against title rivals Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Saints now find themselves in fifth spot and simply cannot afford to produce a similar type of performance in the rounds remaining if they are to reach the Old Trafford Grand Final in early October.

It was a shambolic 80 minutes which was littered with handling errors in wet conditions and the main reason why the Humbersiders picked up two priceless points was due to the fact they didn’t make as many mistakes as the hosts and their game management was slightly superior.

Far from happy head coach Justin Holbrook didn’t mince his word when reflecting on having their wings clipped by the Airlie Birds, declaring: “It was one of the worst games of Rugby League I’ve ever been involved in.

“I’m sorry for you blokes (the Press) and the fans who had to watch and glad it wasn’t on TV because it was embarrassing.”

He added: “In saying that, the only difference was a Marc Sneyd penalty but they played the conditions better than ourselves.

“We created plenty of openings and that is a pleasing thing, but disappointingly. we didn’t pick up the points.

“We also played a good style but the last pass and poor ball security cost us. It was disgraceful at times.”

Harsh words but let’s hope they are taken on board by the players ahead of Friday’s match at Leeds.

There are no easy fixtures in the Super 8s and this is reflected in the fact that after two rounds of the competition only Hull can boast a 100 per cent record.