Wilkin still hungry for success

Jon Wilkin has already got a cabinet bulging with silverware from a glittering career at Saints but despite approaching his 33rd birthday he is still as hungry for success as ever.

The skipper, who is coming to the end of his 14 season as a player at the club, harbours no immediate ambitions to hang up his boots and is fully focused on helping his team-mates topple Warrington Wolves in the Super 8s semi-final blockbuster at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium on Thursday night.

“I love playing the game and at the moment retirement is not an issue,” said Wilkin, who has more than 300 Super League and Challenge Cup appearances under his belt, including 25 at his former club Hull KR.

He said: “I'm aware I'm not the player I used to be and physically cannot go through the kind of rigours I used to, but I believe I'm a lot smarter now and can contribute in other ways.

“I've always been a talker and organiser on the field and hopefully I'm doing this for the benefit of the team as a whole.”

The former Great Britain and England international, who is capable of slotting into a number of positions, will certainly need to draw on his vast experience if he is to help steer Saints to their second Grand Final in three seasons.

They have already beaten the Wire twice this year on their own 'midden' and will. go into the clash boasting 11 wins from their last 12 fixtures.

Wilkin added: “We've had a weird sort of season, including many ups and downs, and suffered our fair share of criticism.

“But we've battled our way through the lows and in the past three months or so have been in good form.”

“Finding consistency in the defensive side of their game has been a major factor in the club's revival of fortunes.

Wilkin added: “We haven't been conceding too many points during our successful run and I'm just dying to see what happens when we show consistency in attack and defence at the same time.”

No better time than to do so on Thursday night, Jon!