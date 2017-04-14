Wigan v St Helens: Officials blasted

SAINTS assistant coach Jamahl Lolesi fired a verbal rocket at the officials who controlled Good Friday’s derby game Wigan.

The far from happy New Zealander disputed the decision of referee Ben Thaler to dismiss prop Kyle Amor for a high tackle early in the first half.

‘’It definitely wasn’t a red card, but referee Ben Thaler didn’t lose us the match

‘’He didn’t pass the ball and didn’t tackle anyone but what I thought was very poor was the fact that the video referee didn’t make a call for foul play..

‘’When you are an official, it’s best to take the emotion out of the game and ensure you make the right decision, especially in a derby..

‘’I just don’t understand why they don’t do that and can’t figure it out because there is nothing more important than coming to the right decision, whether it’s a red or yellow card.’’

He added:’’We obviously copped that one and didn’t get lots of other calls throughout the game.

‘’We were penalised for a flop in the first five minutes and then got flopped on for the next 15.

‘’I don’t think the officiating was great and I thought it affected what was going to be a great game

‘’I also feel for the fans who paid good money to watch a 13 v 13 game and got short changed just like us.’’

Lolesi praised the commitment of all 17 players but made special mention of

20-year-old Welsh winger Regan Grace, who was playing his first game at senior level and scored a superb second half try in the left-hand corner.

The assistant coach said:’ The lad was fantastic and I don’t think I have seen too many better debuts from a young outside back.’’