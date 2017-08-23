Who will make way for Aussie ace Barba?

The million dollar question on the lips of all Saints’ fans is: What position will boss Justin Holbrook play Aussie super tar Ben Barba and who will make way?

Barba, who has just completed a 12-month ban for a drugs offence Down Under, is expected to be named in the 19-men squad ahead of the eagerly-awaited derby showdown against Wigan Warriors a week on Friday.

His preferred position is full back but his versatility and electrifying pace means he is capable of playing in the halves, or on the wing.

But the 28-year-old, who was a member of the Cronulla Sharks side which won last year’s NRL Grand Final, is keeping his cards close to his chest as to what role he will be given in the red-hot atmosphere of derby day.

“I know where Justin wants to play me but it’s not for public consumption at this moment in time,” Barba said.

Jonny Lomax currently pulls on the No.1 shirt and may be under threat but with Saints having their strongest depth of players available at this moment in time - and several combinations to call on - Holbrook is facing his toughest decision since arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Barba said: “There will certainly be competition for the full back spot. Jonny is doing a good job but I’m sure we will work well together and what position I’m offered I will try to do my best for the benefit of the team.”

The Aussie - winner of the coveted NRL Dally M Award in 2012 - is also relishing the prospect of facing Wigan in a clash which will have a massive bearing on who will reach the semi-final stages of the Super 8s.

“The boys have told me about the rivalry between the two clubs and I cannot wait to get involved.”