Wellington leaves Saints for Welsh union outfit

Calvin Wellington has left Saints and is to return to his rugby union roots.

The 21-year-old joined the club three years ago.

He has joined the Newport-based side The Dragons.

Wellington made his debut for Saints at the 2016 Magic Weekend - his only appearance in the Red Vee.

He also played one game for Sheffield on loan in 2017.

Saints chief executive Mike Rush said: “Calvin has been a popular member of the club since he initially joined our Academy and we are sad to see him leave.

“Calvin had agreed to stay with the club in 2018 but the lure back to rugby union and his home was too strong. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The centre signed professional terms with the club after originally impressing on a two-week trial.

He caught the eye of Saints’ scouts playing Rugby Union for Aberavon Quins – but he also played League for Wales at 16s and 18s – as well as the South Wales Scorpions.