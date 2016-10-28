Walsh moves on to Catalans

Catalans Dragons have signed Australian scrum-half Luke Walsh following his departure from Saints.

The 29-year-old former Newcastle and Penrith half-back, who scored 12 tries and 152 goals in 48 appearances for Saints, has signed a 12-month contract with the Perpignan club.

“I am very excited to be linking up with Catalans,” Walsh said. “The guys are pulling together a very good side and I’m expecting big things at the Dragons in 2017.”

Catalans chief executive Christophe Jouffret said: “Leaders are always crucial parts in a team and around Richie Myler, Thomas Bosc and Lucas Albert, it was necessary to enlist an experienced player who will quickly melt into the group.

“Luke has demonstrated leadership abilities in the NRL and, more recently with St Helens in the Super League, and will be a major asset to our team in 2017.”