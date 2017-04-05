Turner ‘raring to go’ in NRL

Jordan Turner is finding it difficult to nail down a first team place in the NRL.

The former Saints centre, who joined the Canberra Raiders at the end of last season on a two-year deal, is facing stiff competition - but his ex-boss Keiron Cunningham reckons is chance will come sooner rather than later.

Cunningham said: ‘’The Raiders have got some big boys over there but I am sure Jordan will feature at some point.

‘’I have spoken to him and he says he has enjoyed a good pre-season, is fit and raring to go,and just awaiting an opportunity.’’

Turner, who also played with Hull FC and Salford, made 119 appearances for Saints and featured at loose forward in the 14-6 victory over Wigan Warriors in the 2014 Old Trafford Grand Final.

He was also named the club’s player of the year in 2013.