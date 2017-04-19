Traynor: We can’t fall in love with ourselves because of two decent displays

Saints stand-in coach insists the team must keep their performances over the Easter weekend in perspective.

Derek Tryanor watched his charges put in a stellar effort against champions Wigan on Good Friday before beating leaders Castleford.

But he has urged caution ahead of his side’s Friday visit to Widnes Vikings.

Traynor - in charge of teams matters with Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi - is looking for the kind of performances shown against Wigan and Castleford or even better.

He said: “We will be aiming to carry on in the same vein, but we can’t fall in love with ourselves because we tried hard in the two Easter games and produced a couple of decent displays.

“Our philosophy is that every time you pull on a Saints’ shirt you give your ultimate effort. It revolves around skill, intensity, brains and game sense which we want to improve on.”

Traynor added: “Widnes might be bottom of the table but they are a dangerous team and we will have to show the right approach.

“We can’t drop our standards and if we maintain that then hopefully we can emerge with two precious points.”

Meanwhile, Saints ‘walking wounded’, Jonny Lomax, Ryan Morgan and James Roby are still all missing from the 19-man squad ahead of the trip to Widnes.

But Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook returns in place of Luke Douglas while Kyle Amor is named pending his RFL Disciplinary hearing today (Wednesday).

Saints will choose their 17 from:

2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Greg Richards, 20. Morgan Knowles, 22. Matty Fleming, 25. Ricky Bailey, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

Denis Betts will choose his 17 from:

1. Rhys Hanbury, 2. Corey Thompson, 3. Chris Bridge, 4. Charly Runciman, 5. Patrick Ah Van, 6. Joe Mellor, 7. Tom Gilmore, 10. Jack Buchanan, 12. Matt Whitley, 14. Chris Dean, 15. Gil Dudson, 16. Alex Gerrard, 17. Stefan Marsh, 18. Greg Burke, 23. Jay Chapelhow, 24. Sam Brooks, 25. Tom Olbison, 31. Jordan Johnstone, 35. Danny Walker.