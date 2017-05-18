Tommy’s Magic landmark

Tommy Makinson needs one appearance to reach 150 for St Helens and looks a racing certainty to reach the magical milestone against Hull FC as part of the Magic Weekend event in Newcastle on Saturday unless there is an unexpected late injury scare.

Makinson, who is equally at home as a full back or winger, made his Saints’ debut as a substitute in a 56-22 win against Salford at The Willows on February, 18, 2011.

Team-mate James Roby is also still waiting for his 100th career try, having scored 91 for his home town club and the remainder at international level.

Both are included in an unchanged 19-man squad to face the Airlie Birds who are lying second in the Betfred Super League table one point adrift of Castleford Tigers.

Saints will choose their 17 from: 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Greg Richards, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

Lee Radford will choose his Hull 17 from: 1. Jamie Shaul, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Josh Griffin, 5. Fetuli Talanoa, 6. Albert Kelly, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 10. Liam Watts, 12. Mark Minichiello, 15. Chris Green, 16. Jordan Thompson, 17. Daniel Washbrook, 19. Steven Michaels, 21. Sika Manu, 22. Josh Bowden, 25. Jansin Turgut, 27. Jack Downs, 28. Brad Fash.

The game kicks off at 4.45pm and the referee will be Robert Hicks.