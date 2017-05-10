Swift: Our low position is just weird

There’s nothing better to keep players on their toes than red-hot competition for places.

The emergence of Regan Grace at the Totally Wicked Stadium this season as a potential star of the future is heaping long-term pressure on his two rivals for the wing berths - Tommy Makinson and Adam Swift.

It isn’t a problem at this moment in time with first choice full back Jonny Lomax on the injured list - and not likely to return for a few more week - which allows the versatile Makinson to dovetail into his role.

But once Lomax reaches full fitness it will give the coaching team a selection headache they will relish.

Neither is the point lost on winger Swift who has made more than 100 appearances for his home-town club since his debut against Widnes in 2012 and celebrated the occasion by scoring a hat-trick

He said: “Like everyone else in the squad, I’m under pressure to retain my place week-in and week-out and I will certainly have to be looking over my shoulder as no spot is guaranteed and that’s how it should be.

“Regan is a fantastic and exciting little player on the ball and like me is a product of the youth system which is getting stronger all the time.’’

Saints are currently languishing in an unfamiliar lowly position in a season which Swift describes as “weird”.

He said: “You look at all the teams on paper and it is difficult to predict a result each week.It’s an open competition which can only be good for the game.”

But he insisted Saints need to show more consistency in order to climb the table and also reproduce the form of which they are capable.

