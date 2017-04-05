Swift extends Saints stay

Adam Swift has signed a new two-year contract with St Helens.

The 24-year-old winger has scored 73 tries in 99 appearances for the Saints – and will make his 100th appearance this Friday.

Swift signed from Blackbrook after playing for GB’s Community Lions in France and also against the Australian Schoolboys in December 2010.

He had a successful Academy career before making his senior debut away at Widnes in April 2012.

Swift bagged a hat-trick in that game and has continued his impressive scoring record ever since.

He also won a Grand Final with the club in 2014.

Saints head coach Keiron Cunningham said: “It’s good that Adam has committed his immediate future to the club. He is continuing to mature every year and that is down to his hard work and dedication.

“His try-scoring is there for all to see but he works hard with the ball in hand too, giving us go forward with his carries.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him develop further.”

Swift added: “I’m delighted to have committed my future for the next two seasons. It’s great to be playing for my hometown club and one I have watched since being a kid.

“I want to continue to work hard and improve and I look forward to kicking on and hopefully achieving more silverware with the club.”