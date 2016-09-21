Squads for Saints v Wakefield announced

Saints ring down the curtain on their Langtree Park season against Wakefield Trinity Wildcats on Friday - and head coach Keiron Cunningham is hoping they turn on the style as a reward to a loyal set of fans who have supported them through thick and thin in 2016.

“They have been the wind in our sails on many occasions this year, and although our main focus will be to pick up both points, it would be nice to sign off with an entertaining performance,” said Cunningham.

He added: “Everyone who works for the club are Saints’ supporters at heart and bleed just the same as fans and I’m hopping we can attract as big a crowd as possible ahead of the Super League semi-finals.”

Trinity, who were unlucky to lose their last outing against Challenge Cup winners Hull FC at Belle Vue, will not cross the Pennine intent on throwing in the towel despite their struggle in the Super 8s and Cunningham is not taking anything for granted.

He insisted: “We cannot afford to rest on our laurels otherwise we could be burned on the night and will have to guard against that.”

Saints, who will be seeking their 11th win in 12 outings since mid-June. welcome back centre Mark Percival to the squad but rest hooker James Roby and will also be without both Adam Swift and Greg Richards through concussion.

Cunningham will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Jordan Turner, 4. Mark Percival, 7. Luke Walsh, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Atelea Vea, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Theo Fages, 20. Joe Greenwood, 22. Jack Owens, 23. Shannon McDonnell, 24. Matty Fleming, 26. Oliver Davies, 27. Jack Ashworth 28. Morgan Knowles.

Chris Chester will select his Wakefield 17 from: 2. Tom Johnstone, 3. Bill Tupou, 7. Liam Finn, 11. Michael Simon, 13. Anthony Tupou, 14. Reece Lyne, 16. Tinirau Arona, 17. Matty Ashurst, 18. Joe Arundel, 19. Jon Molloy, 20. Mikey Sio, 21. Max Jowitt, 22. Jordan Crowther, 25. Craig Hall, 23. Scott Anderson, 28. Andy Yates, 32. James Batchelor, 35. David Fifita, 38. Ben Harrison.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee is Joe Cobb.