Smith ‘played through pain barrier’

Matty Smith played through the pain barrier at Salford because he didn’t want to let his team-mates down.

‘’It was touch and go whether he featured in the game, ‘’ head coach Keiron Cunningham revealed yesterday.

He ran about on one leg for us at the AJ Stadium when some other players wouldn’t have done so in that situation Keiron Cunningham

The scrum half picked up what Cunningham described as a ‘horrible dead leg’ in his return to first team action after suffering a broken leg when Saints faced Warrington Wolves the previous week.

‘’He ran about on one leg for us at the AJ Stadium when some other players wouldn’t have done so in that situation, ‘’ said the Saints’ boss.

‘’He had a tough night but was determined to take part but that’s typical of Matty and it’s just great to have him in the place just for his influence on the other players.

‘’He helps everyone around him and will only improve us as a team.’’