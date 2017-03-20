Smith on verge of shock Saints return

MATTY Smith is on the brink of a return to first team action after breaking a leg in a pre-season friendly against Widnes Vikings on Sunday January 22.

The scrum-half, who rejoined his home-town club at the end of the 2016 season after a trophy-winning spell with neighbours Wigan Warriors, may be included in coach Keiron Cunningham’s 19-man squad ahead of Friday’s Betfred Super League home game against Warrington Wolves

Cunningham said: “Matty has trained with us for the last couple of weeks and he isn’t too far off being fit.”

The head coach added that he had a better chance of playing than full-back Jonny Lomax, who has missed the last few matches with a knee problem.

Saints’ team will be announced shortly after noon on Wednesday. Click on the Reporter web site and find out if Smith is back in the reckoning - and much sooner than many people expected.