Smith named in squad to face Wolves

Matty Smith has been named in Saints’ initial squad for Friday’s Betfred Super League round six game with Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium - and more than likely will figure in the starting 17.

The scrum half is available for selection after recovering from a broken leg sustained in the pre-season friendly with Widnes in January.

The only other change from the victory over the Catalans Dragons sees Morgan Knowles miss out with a knock.

Head coach Keiron Cunningham will choose his 17 from:

2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Greg Richards, 21. Jack Owens, 23. Jack Ashworth, 36. Zeb Taia.

Tony Smith will choose his 17 from: 1. Stefan Ratchford, 3. Rhys Evans, 5. Matthew Russell, 6. Kevin Brown, 7. Kurt Gidley, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Ashton Sims, 12. Jack Hughes, 13. Joe Westerman, 14. Mike Cooper, 15. Brad Dwyer, 17. Dominic Crosby, 18. Andre Savelio, 20. Toby King, 23. Joe Philbin, 26. Jack Johnson, 28. Harvey Livett, 34. Ben Westwood.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee will be James Child.