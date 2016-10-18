Savelio leaves Saints

Andre Savelio has joined Warrington on a one-year contract.

The 21-year-old made 42 appearances for the club since making his debut against Leeds in 2014.

He also played for England’s Under 16s and 18s as well as touring Australia with the Saints Academy in 2011.

Saints CEO Mike Rush: “Andre has been at the club since signing from Latchford Albion at the age of 14.

“Like with any youngster who has been here that long, is always difficult when they move on.

“We wish him nothing but the best at the Wolves.”