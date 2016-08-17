Walsh and Thompson named in Saints squad

Saints have named both Luke Walsh and Luke Thompson in their 19-man squad for Friday’s First Utility Super League Super 8s clash with Wigan Warriors, but it could all change in a few hours’ time.

The pair are due to appear before the RL Discipinary Panel around 5pm tonight (Wednesday) to answer charges of a ‘dangerous throw’ and ‘a shoulder charge/secondary contact to the head’ respectively.

If they are found guilty of the charges, which followed incidents during Friday’s home game against the Catalans Dragons, they could miss the derby but will still have the right to lodge and appeal and that would more than likely be pencilled-in for Friday.

Normally team changes can only be made due to players picking up 11th-hour injuries - but Saints are currently trying to clarify the situation in what are unusual circumstances.

Saints’ boss Keiron Cunningham will select his 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Jordan Turner, 5. Adam Swift, 7. Luke Walsh, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Atelea Vea, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Lama Tasi, 15. Greg Richards, 17. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Joe Greenwood, 22. Jack Owens, 23. Shannon McDonnell, 24. Matty Fleming, 28. Morgan Knowles.

Dom Manfredi misses out for Wigan after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s game at Castleford and is joined on the side lines by. Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring) and Lee Mossop.

Oliver Gildart, Joe Bretherton and Jake Shorrocks all return to the squad.

Shaun Wane will choose his 19 from:

1. Sam Tomkins, 2. Josh Charnley, 3. Anthony Gelling, 4. Dan Sarginson, 6. George Williams, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Dominic Crosby, 10. Ben Flower, 12. Liam Farrell, 14. John Bateman, 16. Sam Powell, 19. Taulima Tautai, 20. Oliver Gildart, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Lewis Tierney, 24. Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 25. Willie Isa, 28. Jake Shorrocks, 29. Joe Bretherton.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee is Ben Thaler.

