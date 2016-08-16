Expectations are always high at St Helens and finishing second best is not a real option, according to blockbusting prop Alex Walmsley.

Walmsley, who achieved Grand Final glory against Wigan Warriors in 2014 and 12 months later suffered a numbing semi-final defeat at Leeds, said: “I’veexperienced both sides of the coin and I know which I prefer.

“We don’t just want to reach Old Trafford but at the end of the day win the competition.”

However, like the rest of his team-mates who are riding the crest of the wave following seven successive wins, the 26-year-old former Batley Bulldogs player is looking no further than Friday’s showdown againstWigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

“We are taking nothing for granted and will be solely focusing on what is immediately in front of us - a massive game against our arch-rivals.”

Saints’ resurgence as a potential title-winning side followed their 48-20 thrashing by Huddersfield Giants at the Magic Weekend and a few home truths from the coaching staff.

Walmsley revealed: “We had a frank discussion on what it means to be a St Helens player and everyone took it on board.

‘’Although we didn’t win our next two games against Hull FC and Warrington Wolves , we felt our hunger and fight had returned and since then we have been bubbling and never looked back.”

Mathematically Saints, who are currently fourth in the table, still have a chance of finishing higher and will not be losing sight of this.

Walmsley added: “All the clubs at the top have still to face each other and some will inevitably drop points - but all we’ll do is let the league table take care of itself and just concentrate on each game as it comes along and hope other results go our way.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Walmsley taking nothing for granted Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...