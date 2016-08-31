Theo Fages and Shannon McDonnell back for Hull FC clash

Saints have named their 19-man squad for Friday’s First Utility Super League Super 8s clash with Hull FC at Langtree Park.
Theo Fages, Oliver Davies and Shannon McDonnell are all included in the side once more, with Jack Ashworth also called up.
Keiron Cunningham will select his 17 from:
1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Jordan Turner, 5. Adam Swift, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Atelea Vea, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Greg Richards, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Theo Fages, 20. Joe Greenwood, 22. Jack Owens, 23. Shannon McDonnell, 24. Matty Fleming, 26. Oliver Davies, 27. Jack Ashworth, 28. Morgan Knowles.
The game kicks off at 8pm.
