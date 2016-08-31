Taylor cleared of eye gouging Jonny Lomax

Catalans Dragons forward Dave Taylor has been cleared of gouging the eye of St Helens full-bacl Jonny Lomax.

The former Gold Coast Titans player was accused of gouging Lomax during the Dragons’ 39-16 Super League defeat by Saints at Langtree Park last month.

Taylor denied the grade E offence, which carries a ban of between four and eight matches, when he faced a Rugby Football League independent disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday evening and was found not guilty.

The hearing was due to be heard a week ago but was postponed at the request of the Dragons.

In a separate hearing, also held a week later than scheduled, Taylor was given a two-match ban after being found guilty of making a grade B dangerous throw in his side’s last match, a 44-0 defeat by Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium.

Taylor, who denied the charge, was fined £300 and given a suspension which means he will miss Saturday’s home game against Warrington and the trip to Wakefield a week later.