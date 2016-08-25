Saints v Cas game re-scheduled

Saints’ First Utility Super 8s home fixture against Castleford Tigers has been switched to Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 8pm) due to it being selected by Sky to be televised.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, September 9.

All tickets purchased for the game are still valid for the new date, as are all 2016 members who get free access as part of their membership.

Tickets for the game can also be purchased from Langtree Park, telephoning 01744 455052, or on line.