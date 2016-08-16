Saints to honour fans and past players

Saints are to turn back the clock - and celebrate the lives of fans and also former players who have passed away during the past 12 months.
On the penultimate home game against Castleford Tigers on Friday, September 9, the club will hold a tribute to all Saints - the first of what will become an annual fixture.
It will feature a period before the game where names will be read aloud. There will be a minute’s applause in honour those who have passed away. Those names will also be listed on a special tribute in the match day programme.
CEO, Mike Rush, says: “We are a family club and we want to celebrate the lives of those Saints who have played and have cheered the club on to success.
“This tribute gives us the opportunity to stand with the families of those who have invested so much into the club over the years.”
If you have a family member, or friend, who has been a follower of St Helens RFC and has passed away in the last 12 months, the club would love to include them in this tribute.
Simply email their name to our club chaplain, Paul Johnson at, keepmeupdated@saintsrlfc.com before Wednesday, August 31, and they will be included.
