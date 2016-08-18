Saints pair banned

Luke Walsh and Luke Thompson have each been banned for two matches and handed £300 fines after admitting Grade C offences following Saints win over Catalans Dragons last Friday.
Walsh has been banned for a ‘dangerous throw on Lucas Albert in the 32nd minute.
Thompson’s was cited for a ‘shoulder charge - secondary contact with the head of
Justin Horo’ in the 55th minute.
The club is yet to indicate whether it will appeal.
