Saints pair banned

Luke Walsh and Luke Thompson have each been banned for two matches and handed £300 fines after admitting Grade C offences following Saints win over Catalans Dragons last Friday.

Walsh has been banned for a ‘dangerous throw on Lucas Albert in the 32nd minute.

Thompson’s was cited for a ‘shoulder charge - secondary contact with the head of

Justin Horo’ in the 55th minute.

The club is yet to indicate whether it will appeal.

