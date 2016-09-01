Leon Pryce to rejoin Bradford Bulls

Leon Pryce, who won Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club titles during his time at St Helens between 2006-2011, is leaving current club Hull FC at the end of the season to return to Championship side Bradford Bulls.

The 34-year-old stand -off, who is included in the Airlie Birds’ 19-man squad for Friday’s trip to Langtree Park, has had limited opportunities at the KC Stadium this year and didn’t make the final 17 for last weekend’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley against Warrington Wolves.

Hull coach Lee Radford said: “It is probably a fairy tale end to an illustrious playing career for Leon.

“He has been involved in a very memorable league and cup run for Hull FC this season and will now get the chance to return to his hometown club after winning everything there is to win and representing his country.

The Hull boss added: “He will be keen to finish the season on a high with us with the Grand Final still firmly in our sights and he will have his chance on Friday against another of his former clubs, St Helens.

“It’s a great chance for him to put in a big performance and an opportunity for all fans to thank him for his efforts at both clubs.”

Pryce said: “I’ve not played as many games as I would’ve liked to this year, but the team and the club have done tremendously well after winning at Wembley.

“I’ve had an amazing two years at the club. It’s been difficult at times not playing this season, but the team as a whole have been amazing and achieved something that they’ve never achieved before by winning at Wembley.

“I will play my part as a squad member until the end of the season and see if we can do another special thing by getting to the Grand Final and hopefully winning it.”