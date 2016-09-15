Kyle Amor is Saints’ Player of the Year, taking home the coveted award which was chosen by head coach Keiron Cunningham and his staff.

James Roby was runner up but won Players’ Player of the Year in front of a packed out Hattons Solicitors Sponsors Lounge.

The club’s 2016 Members voted for Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Mark Percival as Player and Young Player of the Year respectively and Morgan Knowles won the coaching team’s Young Player of the Year.

Full awards:

Invest Protect Insure U16s Scholarship Player of the Year: Joe Sharratt and Sam Royle

2Kleen Under 19s Player of the Year: Liam Cooper

Reserves Player of the Year: Oliver Davies

Members Young Player of the Year: Mark Percival

Members Player of the Year: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

Players’ Player of the Year: James Roby

Arthur J. Gallagher Young Player of the Year: Morgan Knowles

Robinsons Runner up Player of the Year: James Roby

Robinsons Player of the Year: Kyle Amor

Matty Dawson will be returning to Langtree Park much earlier than he had dreamed possible.

The 25-year-old utility back, who joined Leigh Centurions in July on a two and a half year deal, scored a hat-trick as his new club defeated Huddersfield Giants 48-40 to secure a place in Super League next year and at least two showdowns against his old club.