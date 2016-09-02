Hull FC rest five players for Saints game

Challenge Cup winner Hull FC have told five key players to take a break after their Wembley exertions.
Headline-maker Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Carlos Tuimavave, Gareth Ellis and Lance Todd Trophy winner, Marc Sneyd, are omitted from the squad for Friday’s Super 8s clash with Saints at Langtree Park.
They are replaced in the initial 19-man squad by Jordan Abdull, Feka Paleaaesina, Curtis Naughton and Jansin Turgut, while former Saints stand-off Leon Pryce, who is returning to his first club, Bradford Bulls at the end of the season, is also included.
Coach Lee Radford’s squad is: 1. Jamie Shaul, 2. Mahe Fonua, 5. Fetuli Talanoa, 6. Leon Pryce, 8. Scott Taylor, 10. Liam Watts, 13. Jordan Abdull, 14. Feka Paleaaesina, 15. Chris Green, 16. Jordan Thompson, 17. Dean Hadley, 19. Steve Michaels, 20. Curtis Naughton, 21. Sika Manu, 22. Josh Bowden, 23. Frank Pritchard, 24. Kirk Yeaman, 25. Jansin Turgut, 30. Danny Washbrook.
