Fleming extends Saints deal

Centre Matty Fleming has extended his contract until the end of season 2017.
The 20-year-old made his debut against Leeds in 2015 and has since gone on to play a further 11 times for the club, crossing for three tries.
Coach Keiron Cunningham said: “Matty had one of the best pre-seasons I have seen from a young player. He was dedicated, professional and made great strides.
“Injury stopped him progressing through the early phase of the season but he was dedicated in his rehab and took his chance well when it came.
“He is dependable and his rise to the first team in an example to the younger members in the club.”
Matty added: “I’m delighted to have extended my contract at the club. I enjoy being around my teammates and I am working hard so when I do get the chance to play in the first team I can perform to the best of my ability.
“I’m looking forward to the future but know I have to get my head down and work hard.”
