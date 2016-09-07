Cunningham: Cas are care-free, we have to careful

Saints will face 'care-free' Castleford at Langtree Park on Thursday but have been warned by head coach Keiron Cunningham not to take anything for granted.

The tenacious Tigers may be among the also-rans in the race for a top four spot but three wins from their four matches in the Super 8s, including triumphs over cup winners Hull FC and Wigan Warriors, suggests they are capable of claiming any scalp.

Cunningham said: “They are now able to play a care-free style of rugby and under no real pressure. That alone makes them even more dangerous opponents and it could result in a humdinger on the night.”

A win or even a draw will secure Saints a semi-final spot play-off but it is any one's guess how much higher they can climb table.

First and second place may be out of reach but in Cunningham's words results of late had been “crazy” and anything was possible.

He added: “Ideally, I would like a home tie in the semi-finals but I can't shy away from the fact our away form has been good.

“All we can do at this stage of the season is look after ourselves and focus on the next match.”

Saints will be boosted by the return of Luke Walsh and Luke Thompson from suspension - and while it is likely to give Cunningham a selection headache - I expect him to restore the Jordan Turner-Walsh partnership at half back

Saints' squad is:

1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Jordan Turner, 5. Adam Swift, 7. Luke Walsh, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Atelea Vea, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Greg Richards, 17. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Theo Fages 20. Joe Greenwood, 22. Jack Owens, 24. Matty Fleming, 27. Jack Ashworth, 28. Morgan Knowles.

Daryl Powell will choose his 19 from:

1. Luke Dorn, 3. Jake Webster, 5. Denny Solomona, 7. Luke Gale, 9. Adam Milner, 11. Oliver Holmes, 15. Paul McShane, 16. Matt Cook, 17. Junior Moors, 18. Ryan Hampshire, 19. Ben Crooks, 23. Will Maher, 24. Greg Minikin, 31. Conor Fitzsimmons, 32. Larne Patrick, 34. Paddy Flynn, 35. Rangi Chase, 37. Brandon Douglas, 39. Luke Million.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee is Jack Smith.

Meanwhile, the reserves match against Halifax will now be played at Langtree Park on Friday instead of the original Sunday date. The kick-off is 8pm with members being admitted free of charge.