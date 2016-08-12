Cunningham: Andre has a future with us

Andre Savelio has a future at Langtree Park but the ball is firmly in his court.

That’s the challenging message from Saints’ boss Keiron Cunningham to the 21-year forward, who has joined Super League rivals Castleford Tigers on loan until the end of the season.

Cunningham said: “Andre is under contact until the end of 2017 and he still figures in our plans but we cannot guarantee him a place at the minute and have given him permission to join Castleford in order to get more games under his belt at first team level.

“It is difficult for us to make team changes at the moment due to the way we are playing and in Andre’s case he has ambitions to play in a different position than we envisage.”

Savelio is just one of a several promising Saints’ youngsters who Cunningham describes as his “third year set of kids”.

He said: “All our youngsters are doing a brilliant job but at the same time you have to accept that sometimes it is a case of taking two steps forward and three back.

“This is all part of being young and learning the game. You only reach maturity when you’ve played a large number of senior fixtures.”

The head coach added: “During the past few weeks you have seen a large number of young players, who have come through our junior system, running around in a first team shirt and this bodes well for the future.

“As a local lad myself, I’m extremely proud of the progress they have made and long may it continue.’’

Savelio, who made his Super League debut for Saints against Leeds Rhinos in March 2014 and has since made more than 40 appearances, told Rugby Leaguer and League Express: “I need to be playing to be happy otherwise I get a bit down.

“If I get my chance at St Helens that will be great or if it’s somewhere else then we’’ll have to wait and see.”