Crowds urged to get behind Saints under 19s as they prepare to take on Wigan under 19s

Saints 19s will take on deadly rivals Wigan Warriors in the Academy Grand Final at Langtree Park on Sunday.

The game will kick off at 2pm and is a repeat of last year's showpiece.

Derek Traynor's side head into the game unbeaten, having won 21 of their 21 games this season, but that will count of nothing against last season's Grand Final winners.

Derek said: “This is a big game for the lads and even though we have had a successful year and beaten the Cherry and Whites earlier in the season, derby games can be unpredictable.”

He added: “We love playing in front of our own fans so it would be great for us if as many as possible turn up to cheer on the players.”

Admission prices will be £5 (adults) and £2 (juniors and concessions) for the South Stand, while Saints' Members can pre-purchase theirs for £3 and £1.

However, members prices won't be available on the day of the match.

All tickets are unallocated.

There will also be cash turnstiles on the day and the Red V Cafe Bar will be open from 12.30pm.