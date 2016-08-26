Could Saints new centre pairing match past glories?

Kevin Iro and Paul Newlove, Matt Gidley and Willie Talau, and Talau and Jamie Lyon - three centre partnerships which set Knowsley Road alight in the not too distant past.

Now Saints are hoping they have another dynamic duo waiting in the wings - new signing Ryan Morgan and home-grown Mark Percival - and that they will take Super League by storm next season.

Jamie Lyon is widely-regarded as one of Saints best ever centres

Both have genuine pace - and this is something Saints have been lacking of late in certain areas of the pitch.

Morgan cannot be described as a mega signing from the NRL (those kind of players are rarely available these days especially when money is awash Down Under) and he doesn’t come with the international pedigree and reputation of fellow Aussies Gidley and Lyon.

But Saints have done their homework on the 26-year-old Melbourne Storm player and he fits their requirements at this moment.

‘’He has joined us at the peak of his power and I’m sure he will be a great addition to our squad, ‘’ said club chairman Eamonn McManus

The player himself will be the first to admit that he hasn’t played as many games in his career as he would have liked due mainly to injuries and is still short of the 100 mark since making his first team debut for Parrammatta Eels in 2011.

He moved to Melbourne in May for the rest of 2016 and it is believed Storm officials were keen to open talks on a further 12 month contract.

But Morgan felt a three-year deal at St Helens was a better option and gave him much-needed ‘job security.’

The Aussie, who can also play on the wing, is unlikely to be the only new face at Langtree Park in 2017 as Saints continue their search for talent to plug gaps left by departing personnel.

Salford Red Devils hooker Tommy Lee is just one of a number of players being linked with the club - and that doesn’t come as a surprise.

While the workload heaped on the shoulders of current hooker James Roby rarely blights his performances (he has missed few games during the past two years) coach Keiron Cunningham doesn’t need telling another genuine number nine would be beneficial and give 30-year-old Roby a breather now and again and also helps to prevent the possibility of burn-out.