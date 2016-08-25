Catalan forward charged with eye-gouging Jonny Lomax

Catalans forward Dave Taylor is facing a 10-game ban after he was charged with eye-gouging Saints ace Jonny Lomax.

If he is hit with the suspension it would be bring down the curtain on his 2016 season.

At the request of the French club the case, has been put back to next Tuesday.

Australian Taylor, 28, is charged with Grade E eye gouging on St Helens’ Jonny Lomax and a Grade B dangerous throw offence against Hull FC.

His throw charge is up to a two-game ban with gouging four to six games, with no early guilty plea available.

Taylor moved to the French side this season from Gold Coast Titans.