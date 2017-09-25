Saints v Cas tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Cas-Saints match have now gone on sale for 2017 members only.

They are priced at £20 for adults and £12 concessions (16s and under, over 60s and full time students).

Free coach travel is also available to 2017 members, on a first come first served basis, when they buy a ticket.

The 2017 Members will be able to buy their tickets in person at the Totally Wicked Stadium Ticket Office, online at www.saintssuperstore.com and via 01744 455 052.

If calling the ticket hot line a membership number.

All orders (online and via phone) will be checked for 2017 member eligibility.

All remaining tickets and coach places will be placed on general sale from tomorrow (Tuesday), both in the Ticket Office and online.

Spectators who want seated tickets are advised to contact the ticket office at Castleford on 01977 552 674.