Saints unveil new home shirt

Saints have unveiled their new home shirt for the 2017 season - and it is available now to pre-order.

The shirt carries the traditional red vee rising from waist height up to the shoulders on a solid white background.

The club’s principal partner for 2017, the RCMA Group, will take pride of place on the chest; to the right are RCL with collar sponsor St Helens College.

Sleeve sponsors are once again Totally Wicked, who are also on the back of the shirt, and MyProtein - and on the reverse are Hattons Solicitors and A-Star Recruitment.

Short sponsors are AFEX and ESRG and AFEX also feature on the socks.

Saints Replica version shirts are produced in the UK by O’Neills using a fabric called Koolite.

Saints Merchandising Manager Steve Law said: “We are delighted to launch the 2017 Home shirt for pre-ordering. Taking on board feedback from the fans we have a deep red vee and this year it has a marl effect to link in with the 2017 Away Kit and Trainingwear range.

“The shirt will combine with red shorts - for the first time in more than 10 years - and white socks to give it a fresh look when the players take to the field in the 2017 season.

“Those players who helped us with the launch were delighted with the look and feel of the new kit and they are already looking forward to wearing it with pride as they represent Saints and our loyal fans in 2017.”

Availability and Sizes:

Shirts are now available for pre-order with stock of home shirts due to land week beginning December 12 2016.

They are available in Adult Sizes XS to 7XL, Ladies Sizes 8 to 18, Kids sizes 5-6 to age 13, and Infant Sizes.

A player version shirt will also be available in sizes XS to 3XL, in limited quantities.

Shirt Prices have been frozen!

Adult & Ladies Shirts are £48. Player Version £70. Kids £35. Infant Shirts £30.

Infant Kits comprising Shirt, Shorts and Socks in sizes Age 1-2 and 3-4 are available in limited quantities for £40.

Matching Shorts and socks are also available.

Member Offer:

2017 Members get 10 per cent off in November and December on the Away kit if they call into the Superstore.

Visit Saints Superstore, or shop online at www.saintssuperstore.com to secure your shirt.