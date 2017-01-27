Saints to make history with Cornwall match

Saints will make history on Sunday when Derek Traynor’s U19s play hosts to the club’s community partners, the Cornish Rebels.

The match will be played at the Cowley training headquarters with a an 11-30am kick off and will precede the Super League outfit’s friendly fixture against Castleford Tigers at the Total Wicked Stadium.

Delighted club chairman John Beach is expecting a good following to make the journey north with the players.

He said: “The inquiries we have had from supporters has been phenomenal, from regulars to exiles, and Rugby League fans across the country interested in getting their first look at the Rebels.

“We have been able to use this massive event as a springboard for our season sponsorship campaign and the support through our player sponsorship campaign puts us in a good place for the year ahead.’’

Saints’ community coaching staff regularly head to Cornwall and help spread the RL gospel in schools and colleges etc but this is the first time the Rebels have travelled outside the south west to play a game of rugby.

Development manager Rob Butland said: “Everyone involved in the club is feeling the excitement ahead of what will be a monumental experience for all involved.”

Head coach Mike Abbott, who takes charge of the team for his second season in 2017, took the opportunity to thank his home-town club for this huge honour, adding: “Everyone involved with the Rebels is really looking forward to this challenge.

“I would like to thank St Helens for the offer and all the work they have put in to make this game happen.

“Rugby League has the potential to be massive in Cornwall and I hope this fixture can be a springboard to bigger things. Going forward I hope one day we could welcome the Saints to Cornwall for a fixture.”