Saints to face Vikings at Magic Weekend

Saints will take on neighbours Widnes Vikings at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on Saturday, May 19.

The Magic Weekend match will kick off the annual jamboree at 3pm which sees six games take place in one venue over two days.

Saints will be hoping for a Magic return after beating Hull FC 45-0 at the event in 2017; Holbrook’s first game in charge.

Magic Weekend has been held in Newcastle every year since 2015 and has drawn in the three highest attendances for the weekend since the event began in 2007.

Saturday’s other games see Castleford Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos (7:30pm) following Wigan’s game with Warrington at 5:15pm.

Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons will kick off the second day when they go head-to-head for the first time in the event’s history at 1pm.

Wakefield Trinity then take on Huddersfield Giants at 3.15pm, before Hull KR make their highly anticipated return to Magic Weekend against derby rivals Hull FC, bringing the curtain down on an action-packed weekend at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the 2018 Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle, will be on sale shortly.

Saints fans will be based in the Leazes Stand. Day tickets are priced from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions with weekend tickets available from £40 for adults and £20 for concessions.

Fixtures:

Saturday May 19

Widnes Vikings v St Helens (15.00)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (17.15)

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (19.30)

Sunday May 20

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (13.00)

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (15.15)

Hull KR v Hull FC (17.30)