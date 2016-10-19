Saints to face Hull at Magic

St Helens will face Hull FC at next year’s Magic Weekend.

The RFL have announced St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United, will again host the event after two successful years, where more than 68,000 fans attended over the weekend last season.

Magic Weekend 2017 takes place on May 20 and 21, and Saints will kick off at 4.45pm on the Saturday.

Announcing the decision to return to St James’ Park, Super League General Manager, Mark Foster, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Dacia Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for the third successive year. The city has made us feel incredibly welcome and we know that our fans love visiting the North East not just to witness a whole round of the Betfred Super League but also to take in everything else that this wonderful city and surrounding area has to offer.”

Tickets for the 2017 Magic Weekend at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, are now on sale and day tickets are priced from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions. Weekend tickets are also available from £40 for adults and £20 for concessions.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets or by calling the Rugby League Ticket Hotline on 0844 856 1113 (calls cost 7p plus your network connection).

The city has made us feel incredibly welcome and we know that our fans love visiting the North East not just to witness a whole round of the Betfred Super League but also to take in everything else that this wonderful city and surrounding area has to offer Super League General Manager, Mark Foster

The full 2017 Dacia Magic Weekend schedule is as follows:

Saturday May 20, 2017

Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity 2.30pm

Hull FC v St Helens 4.45pm

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves 7pm

Sunday May 21st 2017

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants 1pm

Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils 3.15pm

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos 5.30pm

All games will be shown live on Sky Sports.