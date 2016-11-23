Saints squad numbers unveiled

Saints have released their squad numbers for the 2017 Betfred Super League season.
A total of 35 players form the first team squad that will challenge on all fronts next season – including five new signings and seven promoted Academy players.
Of the new players, Ryan Morgan takes the number 3 shirt, Matty Smith the 7 and Luke Douglas 14, whilst Adam Walker and Tommy Lee will wear 15 and 17 respectively.
Joe Greenwood will wear the 11 shirt next season whilst Theo Fages will partner Smith in the halves at number 6.
Keiron Cunningham’s squad has close to 3,500 first grade games to its name with the top 21 players averaging 164 games each.
The squad:
1. Jonny Lomax
2. Tommy Makinson
3. Ryan Morgan
4. Mark Percival
5. Adam Swift
6. Theo Fages
7. Matty Smith
8. Alex Walmsley
9. James Roby
10. Kyle Amor
11. Joe Greenwood
12. Jon Wilkin
13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
14. Luke Douglas
15. Adam Walker
16. Luke Thompson
17. Tommy Lee
18. Dominique Peyroux
19. Greg Richards
20. Morgan Knowles
21. Jack Owens
22. Matty Fleming
23. Jack Ashworth
24. Danny Richardson
25. Ricky Bailey
26. Jake Spedding
27. Calvin Wellington
28. Regan Grace
29. Liam Cooper
30. Jonah Cunningham
31. Aaron Smith
32. Matty Lees
33. Josh Eaves
34. Rob Fairclough
35. Ben Morris