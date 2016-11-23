Saints squad numbers unveiled

Saints have released their squad numbers for the 2017 Betfred Super League season.

A total of 35 players form the first team squad that will challenge on all fronts next season – including five new signings and seven promoted Academy players.

Of the new players, Ryan Morgan takes the number 3 shirt, Matty Smith the 7 and Luke Douglas 14, whilst Adam Walker and Tommy Lee will wear 15 and 17 respectively.

Joe Greenwood will wear the 11 shirt next season whilst Theo Fages will partner Smith in the halves at number 6.

Keiron Cunningham’s squad has close to 3,500 first grade games to its name with the top 21 players averaging 164 games each.

The squad:

1. Jonny Lomax

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Ryan Morgan

4. Mark Percival

5. Adam Swift

6. Theo Fages

7. Matty Smith

8. Alex Walmsley

9. James Roby

10. Kyle Amor

11. Joe Greenwood

12. Jon Wilkin

13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

14. Luke Douglas

15. Adam Walker

16. Luke Thompson

17. Tommy Lee

18. Dominique Peyroux

19. Greg Richards

20. Morgan Knowles

21. Jack Owens

22. Matty Fleming

23. Jack Ashworth

24. Danny Richardson

25. Ricky Bailey

26. Jake Spedding

27. Calvin Wellington

28. Regan Grace

29. Liam Cooper

30. Jonah Cunningham

31. Aaron Smith

32. Matty Lees

33. Josh Eaves

34. Rob Fairclough

35. Ben Morris