Saints sign Lee

Saints have signed Tommy Lee on a two-year contract.

The hooker has a wealth of experience in Super League having coming through the ranks at Hull FC.

At 28-years of age he has played for Hull FC, Wakefield and Huddersfield in the top flight, as well as Crusaders and London.

And last season he was captain of Salford Red Devils.

Coach Keiron Cunningham said: “Tommy is a versatile player who can play at nine, in the halves and at loose forward, taking pressure off James Roby.

“He is experienced too and his leadership and composure will be vital in our young squad as we look to challenge for honours this season.”

Lee has made 210 appearances for his clubs, scoring 22 tries, and is equally adept in the halves and at nine.

He progressed from his amateur club West Hull to make his debut for Hull FC in 2005.