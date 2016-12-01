Saints select Scholarship squads

Saints have revealed the players that will make up their Scholarship squad for the 2017 season.

The 37 players come from a number of sides in the North West including local community clubs.

Under 16s/Year 11:

Brandon O’Neill - Leigh Miners - Hooker

Brandon Scully - Blackbrook - Second Row

Cameron Hethrington - Dalton - Prop

Ethan Yates - Hindley - Prop

Jack Roughley - Blackbrook Blues - Prop

Jack Welsby - Blackbrook - Stand Off

Jake Arnold - Rylands - Centre/Wing

Jake Wingfield - Blackbrook - Hooker/Loose Forward

Jamie Little - Blackbrook - Full Back

Josh Hadland - Rylands - Second Row

Josh Simm - Thatto Heath - Loose Forward

Josh Waterworth - Leigh Miners Rangers - Scrum Half

Kelvin Ojeaburu - Oldham St Anne’s - Wing

Kian Horridge - Shevington - Prop

Kiye Siyani - Blackbrook - Prop

Matthew Elwell - Halton Hornets - Centre

Matthew Foster - Blackbrook - Loose Forward/Second Row

Reece Wilkinson - Seaton Rangers - Second Row

Zak Critchley - Oldham St Anne’s - Second Row

Under 15’s/Year 10:

Ben Betts - Leigh Miners - Second Row

Callum Taylor - Saddleworth Rangers - Centre

Danny Jones - Blackbrook - Centre/Second Row

Ethan Caine - Halton Hornets - Loose Forward

Harvey McDaid - Halton Hornets - Full Back/Wing

Jack Taylor - Halton Hornets - Centre

Jamah Sambou - Woolston Golds - Second Row

Jamie Pye - Thatto Heath - Prop

Joe Spencer - Blackbrook - Prop

Keenan McDaid - Halton Hornets - Stand Off/Hooker

Lewis Baxter - Wigan St Judes - Loose Forward/Second Row

Lewis Dodd - Halton Hornets - Scrum Half

Mathew Holland - Blackbrook - Hooker

Matthew Duckworth - Chorley Panthers - Second Row

Ryan Appleton - Blackbrook - Centre/Wing

Tom Gorton - Folly Lane - Wing

Tom Williams - Chorley Panthers - Full Back/Stand Off

Will Smith - Halton Hornets - Centre/Wing

Will Toone - Folly Lane - Prop