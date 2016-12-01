Saints select Scholarship squads

Saints have revealed the players that will make up their Scholarship squad for the 2017 season.
The 37 players come from a number of sides in the North West including local community clubs.
Under 16s/Year 11:
Brandon O’Neill - Leigh Miners - Hooker
Brandon Scully - Blackbrook - Second Row
Cameron Hethrington - Dalton - Prop
Ethan Yates - Hindley - Prop
Jack Roughley - Blackbrook Blues - Prop
Jack Welsby - Blackbrook - Stand Off
Jake Arnold - Rylands - Centre/Wing
Jake Wingfield - Blackbrook - Hooker/Loose Forward
Jamie Little - Blackbrook - Full Back
Josh Hadland - Rylands - Second Row
Josh Simm - Thatto Heath - Loose Forward
Josh Waterworth - Leigh Miners Rangers - Scrum Half
Kelvin Ojeaburu - Oldham St Anne’s - Wing
Kian Horridge - Shevington - Prop
Kiye Siyani - Blackbrook - Prop
Matthew Elwell - Halton Hornets - Centre
Matthew Foster - Blackbrook - Loose Forward/Second Row
Reece Wilkinson - Seaton Rangers - Second Row
Zak Critchley - Oldham St Anne’s - Second Row
Under 15’s/Year 10:
Ben Betts - Leigh Miners - Second Row
Callum Taylor - Saddleworth Rangers - Centre
Danny Jones - Blackbrook - Centre/Second Row
Ethan Caine - Halton Hornets - Loose Forward
Harvey McDaid - Halton Hornets - Full Back/Wing
Jack Taylor - Halton Hornets - Centre
Jamah Sambou - Woolston Golds - Second Row
Jamie Pye - Thatto Heath - Prop
Joe Spencer - Blackbrook - Prop
Keenan McDaid - Halton Hornets - Stand Off/Hooker
Lewis Baxter - Wigan St Judes - Loose Forward/Second Row
Lewis Dodd - Halton Hornets - Scrum Half
Mathew Holland - Blackbrook - Hooker
Matthew Duckworth - Chorley Panthers - Second Row
Ryan Appleton - Blackbrook - Centre/Wing
Tom Gorton - Folly Lane - Wing
Tom Williams - Chorley Panthers - Full Back/Stand Off
Will Smith - Halton Hornets - Centre/Wing
Will Toone - Folly Lane - Prop
