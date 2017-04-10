Saints sack Cunningham

Saints have sacked coach Keiron Cunningham.

St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Keiron has been with the club for 24 years as man, boy, player and coach. The commitment that he has shown to the club throughout, and in every capacity, has been without equal.

Keiron Cunningham and the statue of him outside Saints' stadium

“It is both upsetting and disappointing for us all that it has ended at this point in time. Keiron nevertheless understands the position and, as a mark of the man that he is, wishes only well and good to the club, its players and everyone associated with it.

“His statue outside the ground is a deserved reflection of his immense contribution to the club. That is clear, obvious and permanent.

“We will now look to move the club forward and will immediately commence the search for a new head coach. St Helens is a world class club with a great squad of players and its only objective will be continuous success at the highest level.

“Assistant coaches Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi will be joined by under 19s coach Derek Traynor to form an interim coaching team until a new Head Coach is appointed and in place.”

Cunningham signed for St Helens in October 1993 and made his first team debut against Warrington the following August.

He won every possible honour in the game with the Saints in a glittering 496 game career and was named in its “Greatest 17” as well as heading a fans’ poll to have a statue erected in his image to honour the club.

On his retirement from playing in 2010 he joined the back room staff at the Saints as assistant strength and conditioning coach and became assistant to acting Head Coach Mike Rush in 2012.

He then served under Nathan Brown whose side went on to win the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final in 2014.

His head coaching tenure took in 76 games and included two Super League and one Challenge Cup Semi Finals.