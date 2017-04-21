Saints reveal Magic Weekend charity shirt

Saints have revealed the new shirt thet will wearing when they take on Hull FC at the 2017 Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Following on from last year’s shirt which raised more than £10,000 for St Helens Autism Support, the kit will once again highlight this important cause.

Saints have also agreed to donate 10 per cent of the net retail price of each shirt to raise vital funds for the local group.

On top of this it is their intention to auction off the players’ shirts in the coming weeks for the same cause.

The shirt design this year is ‘contrast black’ with the traditional Vee being replaced by a jigsaw designed ribbon hanging over the shoulder. This is renowned as a key symbol used by the Autism Society.

Each replica shirt also carries the logo of St Helens Autism Support, a local branch making a massive difference in the St Helens area helping raise awareness of Autism and aiding people with the condition.

The match details are also listed on the right front hem of the shirt in multi-coloured text.

Available in adult sizes X-Small through to 7XL and also available to pre-order in children sizes 5-6 Years through to Age 13, and Ladies fit shirts size L8 to L18. The shirt are priced at £48 for Adults and £35 for Kids sizes.

To guarantee delivery, the cut-off date for pre-orders is midnight on April 28. Physical stock will be available for collection/delivery commencing May 15, enabling you to wear your shirt for the Magic Weekend whether you are going or supporting from home.

Saints take on Hull FC at the 2017 Magic Weekend on Saturday, May 20 (KO 4:45pm)

2017 Members can get 50 per cent off their ticket when they buy it directly from the club - this is only available via the ticket office or by calling 01744 455 052.