League 1 club Barrow have signed St Helens stand-off Lewis Charnock on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old made six appearances for Saints but none this year when he spent time on loan with Championship clubs Leigh and Bradford.

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush said: “It’s always difficult when a player who has come through the system here moves on but we wish him nothing but the best at Barrow.”