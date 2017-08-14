Saints record annual profit

St Helens rugby league club have announced earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of £10k for the year ended October 31, 2016.

Chairman Eamonn McManus stated: “This is a satisfactory financial performance given the fact that we were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the first round and that the first half of the season witnessed a dip in performance levels and results.

“We continue to supplement rugby related revenues with other sources emanating from our new stadium facility.

“Changes in the salary cap formula and structure have enabled us to further strengthen the squad for 2017 and it is now all the more important that rugby performances and results improve to enable us to obtain an appropriate investment return.

“The indications at present are all positive and we look forward to the future with confidence.”