Saints pen four-year deal with brewers Robinsons

Saints have signed a four-year deal with Robinsons Brewery, with the drinks firm securing exclusive “pouring rights” in the Totally Wicked stadium.

The club have not released details of the package but say it is a “significant deal”.

Robinsons will continue to provide their popular Saints Gold tipple and the partnership means they will be the only alcoholic drinks provider available at Saints.

Mike Rush, Saints chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to continue our excellent relationship with Robinsons Brewery.

“They are a proactive and a much-valued partner whose values closely align to our own.

“Since we moved into the stadium we have worked together to bring innovative products and value for money for our fans and customers.

“The extension of the contract signifies how pleased both parties are with the relationship.

“We look forward to enhancing that over the next four years.”

Ben Robinson, director of Sales for Robinsons Brewery, added: “We’re very proud of our ongoing relationship with St. Helens RFC; one of the biggest club sides in the world.

“This partnership allows us to continue to grow the presence of our beers and the commitment and significant investment from both parties is a sign of our long-term ambition in the region. We look forward to growing an even greater relationship with the club and their fans over the coming years.”

The new deal will also see Robinsons working closely with Halewood Wines & Spirits, the international drinks company behind Crabbie’s Alcoholic Ginger Beer – St Helens official away kit partner – for the first time.

Ben added: “It’s great to see two North West companies coming together to support local sport in the region. Working with Halewood will not only help the club from a sponsorship point of view but it will also allow us to supply a whole new range of exciting products to the passionate fans of the club.”