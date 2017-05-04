Saints linked with move for Justin Holbrook

Australian Justin Holbrook has been linked with the vacant St Helens head coaching role.

The Sydney Roosters assistant coach is set to take over with immediate effect, according to The Guardian.

Saints have been hunting a new coach since sacking legend Keiron Cunningham last month.

His former assistants Sean Long, Jamahl Lolesi and Derek Traynor have jointly been in temporary charge.

Holbrook, the Junior Kangaroos coach, would become the latest NRL assistant coach to take charge of a Super League club including Rick Stone (Huddersfield), Trent Robinson (Catalans) and Michael Maguire (Wigan).

Chief executive Mike Rush recently travelled to Australia to meet with potential candidates.

Seventh-placed St Helens face Warrington - two points below them - this Friday night.